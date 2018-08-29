Health and Wellness

Fertilizer Additives market value is to be USD 3.08 billion by 2023

Comment(0)

Global Fertilizer Additives Market is estimated at USD 2.71 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 2.6%, to reach USD 3.08 billion by 2023. Factors driving the growth of this market the increase in demand for higher yield crops and ease of use and application resulting in the growth of the market.

Browse Market Data Tables and Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on Fertilizer Additives Market @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-fertilizer-additives-market-1878/
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Anticaking agents accounted for the largest market share in 2018

The Fertilizer Additives Market is categorized into Anticaking Agents, Hydrophobic Agent, Antifoaming Agents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Dedusting Agents; by function. In 2018, the biggest share of Fertilizer Additives Market is contributed by the anticaking segment. Factors driving the growth of this segment is that caking is one of the major issues faced by farmers & manufacturers owing to anticaking agents demand.

Customized Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-fertilizer-additives-market-1878/customize-report

The urea segment dominated the market in 2018 

By application, the market is segmented into Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Diammonium Phosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate and Triple Super Phosphate. The highest share of the global Fertilizer Additives Market in 2016 is contributed by the urea segment. This is due to the rise in demand for urea since it is a booster for fertilizer growth.

Granular fertilizers commanded the largest share of the market

On the basis of form of application, the Fertilizer Additives Market is categorized into Prilled Fertilizers, Granular Fertilizers and Powdered Fertilizers. The largest share of the global Fertilizer Additives Market is accounted by the granular fertilizers segment and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period since that way of using fertilizers is the most effective way.

Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-fertilizer-additives-market-1878/request-sample

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market 

Based on region, the Fertilizer Additives Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia – Pacific dominated the Fertilizer Additives Market in 2016 followed by North America. This is attributed to factors such as high rate of adoption of new technologies in fertilizer production.

Some of the major companies dominating the Fertilizer Additives market include Novochem Group, Clariant, Arrmaz, Filtra Catalysts & Chemicals Ltd., KAO Corporation, Michelman, Amit Trading Ltd., Chemipol, Forbon Technology, Tolsa Group.

Contact Info:
Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla
Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com
Organization: MarketDataForecast™
Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

No More Pain and Swelling in Your Legs

editor

Varicose and spider veins treatment for Langley residents has never been easier or more cost-effective. Advances in medical technology and veins removal procedures have eliminated the painful, recovery-intensive surgical procedures of the past. White Rock Laser Clinic is the best choice for Spider Veins and Varicose veins removal treatment in Langley, Canada. Our treatments are […]
Health and Wellness

Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Cancer Immunotherapy industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represents in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Cancer Immunotherapy Report also […]
Health and Wellness

Albumin Market to Become Worth US$ 10.359 Billion by 2025

The presence of scores of prominent companies focused on product extension and service expansion increasingly account for the intense competition in the global albumin market, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The strategic landscape is further likely to heat up with well-placed players seeking to consolidate their position by entering into collaborations and partnerships with various […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *