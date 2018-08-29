Extra High Voltage (EHV) Transmission Systems Market by Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global Extra High Voltage (EHV) Transmission Systems Market: Overview

In order to transmit large amounts of electric power over long distances extra high voltage (EVH) transmission lines are leveraged. Extra-high voltage (EHV) facilitate transmission at 345, 400, 500, and 765 kV economically. The exact voltage required to qualify as an EHV transmission system differs from region to region. However, 765 KV is pegged as extra high voltage in most regions.

A report by Transparency Market Research segments the extra high voltage (EHV) transmission systems on the basis of overhead and underground wires. Currently, the EHV transmission systems market is ruled by overhead wires which form the bulk of the transmission system. Underground wires hold an insignificant share in the market, which going forward would not likely increase much. The report also segments the market based on the type of transmission system used into HVDC and HVAC systems. While HVAC has been much sought after for various utilities till now, HVDC is also seeing increased uptake these days on account of the massive requirements for transmission of bulk power notwithstanding the higher upfront costs. This is because it is beneficial in the long run due to its capacity to transmit large amounts of power.

Global Extra High Voltage (EHV) Transmission Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities

At the forefront of driving demand in the global extra high voltage (EVH) transmissions systems market is the massive demand of power and the growing efforts to thwart transmission related losses. When power is transmitted over long distances, just a small part of the original generation reaches the end user on account of the major power losses on the way. With fast depleting fossil fuels, which are still a primary source of power generation, prevention of such wastage has assumed added significance. EVH systems help to achieve this by bringing down unwanted loss significantly. Large power utilities worldwide are rapidly installing large scale EHV transmission systems to up efficiency.

AAnother factor filliping the market is the construction of power plants away from areas of consumption and closer to fuel supply centers on account of strict rules against emissions. As a result, large amounts of power have to be carried across long distances to cater to demand. This has substantially boosted adoption of extra high voltage transmission systems. The rapid building of national grids around the world is another factor bolstering demand of extra high voltage transmission systems.

Installation of EHV transmission systems require unique transmission tower specifications vis-à-vis height, the number of conductors, etc. Further, the type of EHV transmission system installed will also determine the type of substation to step-up, step down or to switch purposes.

Global Extra High Voltage (EHV) Transmission Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for extra high voltage transmission systems can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. Currently, Asia Pacific outshines all other geographical segments with maximum market share on account a pressing demand for power and the urgency to stem large power losses. Asia Pacific is trailed by the countries in the Middle East and Africa. The Latin America too has a lot of potential. North America is considered another market that holds out a strong promise of growth.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present an accurate and detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global market for extra high voltage transmission systems, the report profiles players such as Alstom, Siemens, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Hitachi, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and Crompton Greaves Ltd.

