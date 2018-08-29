Business

Commercial Properties For Rent In Killeen, TX

Comment(0)

Killeen, TX/2018: Buying commercial property for the expansion, establishment or relocation of business is something that should be done under expert guidance only. John Reider Properties in Killeen, TX offers their clients commercial properties for rent.

Their goal since then has been to provide the customers with best services possible. The agents of real estate firm are well-experienced and assist clients in finding a commercial property as per their lifestyle, budget and requirement. Property management services are also provided for both residential as well as commercial rentals.

Commercial Property For Rent

They deal in commercial properties located in Harker Heights and Killeen, TX. The agents assist clients in finding a property that suits their business goals and even help them with the application process. The best part of engaging their services for commercial rental property in the area is that they guide you throughout. Some unique selling points of properties dealt by them are:

• Situated in high traffic count location
• Decent interior and exterior decoration as per modern day standards
• Modern lighting
• Offices with restrooms
• Standard electric and HVAC
• VTC flooring
• Reception
• Sheet rock walls
• Storage area
• Parking lots
• Fantastic visibility
• Attractive landscape
• Heated and cooled warehouses etc.

Why Choose Them

• Online listing of commercial rental property
• A reputation of providing clients with well-maintained commercial properties for lease
• Cater to property management needs at affordable rates
• Clean and well-maintained properties
• Outstanding customer services
• Frequent property inspection by a professional team
• Convenient online rent payment

Other Services Provided

• Commercial properties for sale
• Residential properties for sale and rent
• Property management services for commercial and residential properties

For more information on the services provided by John Reider Properties, you can call at (254) 699-8300 or visit 455 E. Central Texas Expwy, Suite 101, Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also log on to http://www.johnreider.com/

Related Articles
Business

Epoxy Silanes Market 2018 | Global Industry Share, Segments & Key Drivers, 2023

Epoxy Silanes Market – Market Overview Epoxy Silanes Market is a lucrative market and is expected to have a steady growth during the assessed years. Silanes are inorganic chemical compounds consisting of one or more silicon atoms. It is a colorless gas with a sharp repulsive smell similar to acetic acid. These compounds can be […]
Business

7 Physique Contouring Myths

editor

For anyone who is tired of exercising and dieting and not reaching the figure you need, you’ll be able to uncover enable along with your problem through contouring. Contouring assists eradicate of fat deposits at specific regions upon which exercising and diet regime look to have no effect. Even so, you’ll find some myths surrounding […]
Business

Hire wedding cars from Ktcindia

editor

Karachi Taxi Company, one of the most reliable wedding car hire provides unparalleled service with an array of ultra-suave, luxurious, classic vintage and elite well maintained cars to choose from. Different service providers contribute to making the wedding unforgettable by providing high class services. The car rental KTC helps couples to make the best decision […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *