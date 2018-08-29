Environment

Circuit Breaker 2018 Market Size, Global Industry Overview and Competitive Analysis Research Report 2027

Circuit Breaker Market Report: Overview

The need for uninterrupted electricity supply is growing because of the rise in world population and rapid industrialization. The growing need for efficient and effective load management and the need of renewable energy to be connected to the grid are expected to aid in the growth of the vacuum circuit breakers market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of vacuum circuit breaker as compared to traditional fuses and the high level of complexity involved in the design to give module level protection will restrain the vacuum circuit breaker market, globally.

With the growing concern for safety in industries such as electric, telecommunication, electronic, and automotive, circuit breaker devices are growing in popularity. The Circuit Breaker Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.5% during the forecast period.

 

Global Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of global vacuum circuit breaker market are ABB Group (Switzerland), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), General Electric Company (USA), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Alstom SA. (France), Schneider Electric (France), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), L&T Electrical & Automation (India), Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd. (India) and Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland).

 

Circuit Breaker Global Market – Segments

Circuit Breaker Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type          : SF6, Vacuum, and others.

Segmentation by Voltage      : High Voltage, Medium Voltage, and Low Voltage.

Segmentation by End Users : Residential, Industrial and Commercial.

Segmentation By Regions     : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

 

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global vacuum circuit breaker market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global vacuum circuit breaker market by its type, by end-user and by regions.

 

Circuit Breaker Market by Cooling

  • Indoor VCB
  • Outdoor VCB

Circuit Breaker Market by End-User

  • Building & Construction Industry
  • Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry
  • Foods & Beverages Industry
  • Metals & Mining Industry
  • Other Industries

Circuit Breaker Market by Regions

  • North America 
  • Asia Pacific 
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World  

 

Circuit Breaker Global Market – Regional Analysis

Developing economies like India, China and Indonesia are expected to grow at the fastest pace. Considering the geographical landscape, China circuit breakers market will witness a surpassing growth in terms of revenue by 2027, owing to the numerous on-going renovation and replacement activities of existing transmission and distribution activities. In addition, China Village Electrification Program and China Township Electrification Program will also contribute favorably toward the industry growth. India circuit breakers industry size is predicted to record a substantial rate of CAGR during 2016 to 2024. The futuristic electrification mission of the Government like One Nation, One Grid, and One Price will augment the regional share noticeably.

 

