Cedar Mountain Rehab offers Highest Quality Rehabilitation Services in the Industry

Rehabilitation services include speech language pathology, occupational therapy and physical therapy services. Keeping in view the highest quality rehabilitation services for healthcare Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Rehabilitation ensures adequate patient care and timely carrying out of responsibilities.

Committed rehabilitation professionals at Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Rehabilitation with advanced skills impart a personal touch to their services while providing post-acute services such as nursing, medical, and therapy needs of the residents, bridging the gap between the hospital and home. Above all, the staff at cedar mountain rehab has the highest professional ethics and effectively set the standards of professionalism for their healthcare facility.

Redlands Nursing Home has dedicated staff at Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Rehabilitation that is equipped with strengths and talents to deliver the best possible care for their residents on a consistent basis. Currently, they are the leading healthcare facility to meet the premier quality rehabilitation staffing needs certified by Medicare and Medi-Cal to provide 24 hour nursing care. They provide post-acute services to manage the nursing, medical, and therapy needs of the residents, bridging the gap between the hospital and home.

The excellent facilities at redlands rehab never fail to achieve the highest level of function, independence, and safety. Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Rehabilitation offers individualized treatment programs that are developed with the interdisciplinary team of nursing, social services, activities, and dietary in consultation with your physicians.

For an elderly loved one you can gain from the beneficial services offered by Cedar Mountain Post-Acute Rehabilitation such as

• Activities of Daily Living (ADL) Training
• Wound Care
• Gait Training
• Bed Mobility
• Dysphagia Treatment
• Aphasia/Cognitive Impairment Treatment
• Rehab Dining
• Restorative Care
• Home Therapy Assessment

