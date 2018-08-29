Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

The report states about Carbon and Energy Management SoftwareMarket. The report provides top manufacturers, production, application and regions.

This report studies the global Carbon and Energy Management Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Carbon and Energy Management Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Carbon and energy management software is the tool that helps organizations plan and implement their stratagems. These tools help organizations precisely measure their carbon footprints and reduce it to achieve government strategies. Carbon management is correlated to an extensive variety of business activities, products, and services. The market can differ depending on the size and objective of the business and its industry sector.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rapid digital transformation and automation of the energy sector. Modernization of the energy sector has increased the procurement of advanced IT solutions, such as energy analytics and internet of things (IoT), to reduce the energy consumption. Automation in the energy sector has also attracted investments in IT solutions. Fully automated IT systems in organizations operating in the energy sector have attracted significant spending on IT solutions. Industrial automation solutions, such as supervisory control and data acquisition, programmable logic controller, remain the top selection of enterprises in 2016. Moreover, clean energy initiatives in numerous countries across the globe will further contribute to the increase in the IT spending, which in turn, will propel the growth of the global carbon and energy management software market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Carbon and Energy Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018–2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CA Technologies

IBM

SAP

Schneider Electric

ACCUVIO

AssetWorks

Ecova

Carbon Clear

Enablon

Enviance

MetricStream

SourceOne

Verisae

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Power and Utilities

Oil and Gas

Industrial

Enterprise

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Carbon and Energy Management Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon and Energy Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013–2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Carbon and Energy Management Software Manufacturers

Carbon and Energy Management Software Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Carbon and Energy Management Software Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report.

Regional and country-level analysis of the Carbon and Energy Management Software market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of content

Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Carbon and Energy Management Software

1.1 Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Carbon and Energy Management Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013–2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Carbon and Energy Management Software Market by Type

1.3.1 On-Premise

1.3.2 Cloud-Based

1.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Power and Utilities

1.4.2 Oil and Gas

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Enterprise

2 Global Carbon and Energy Management Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Carbon and Energy Management Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013–2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CA Technologies

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Carbon and Energy Management Software

