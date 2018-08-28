Tech

Work 365 Available through Microsoft AppSource for CSP Partners

Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner IOTAP Inc. announced today that Work 365, a customer experience platform for Microsoft Partners and Cloud Solution Providers (CSP), is now available through Microsoft’s AppSource.

Launched in March of this year, Work 365 helps Microsoft Partners building a recurring business grow revenue, provide exceptional customer service, and increase profit margins by unifying common operational and support activities within a single application. Work 365 is built on Dynamics 365, offering Microsoft partners and CSPs an opportunity to further leverage their Dynamics 365 Internal Use Rights to run their Cloud Business successfully.

Since it’s launch, Work 365 has been profiled by Redmond Channel Partner and Channelnomics as an innovative solution for CSPs looking to streamline challenging operational areas such as:

• Cloud Service and Subscription Management
• Customer Service and Incident Management
• Billing and Invoicing
• Self-service and Automatic Provisioning
• E-commerce and Payment Solutions

Work 365 provides the Billing and Service Automation that is required for Partners to scale their business,” says IOTAP’s CEO Ismail Nalwala. “It automates your back-end processes like quantity tracking, billing, provisioning so you can focus on creating unique service and product offerings that help you stand out and grow. Work 365 helps partners achieve the billing automation required for direct billers in the CSP program. Having Work 365 available on AppSource creates that additional channel for Microsoft partners and IT services firms running Dynamics 365 to engage in the trial for their business.

See for yourself how Work 365 apps help deliver exceptional customer service, increase profit margins and streamline accounting and sales: https://bit.ly/GetWork365

To learn more about Work 365, visit: https://www.work365apps.com

Work 365 is a customer experience solution built on Dynamics 365 for direct and indirect CSPs. It helps deliver exceptional customer service by simplifying the sales and billing process so that Partners can focus on creating unique service and product offerings that help them differentiate and scale.

