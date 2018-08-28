Uncategorized

SpyCrushers Spy Pen Camera Now Available On Amazon

Comment(0)

SpyCrushers announces its SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera is now available on Amazon.

“Spy camera shoppers have been anticipating of our spy pen to launch on Amazon and I’m certain that it will not only match buyer’s expectations, but surpass them. We believe our spy pen camera is the best spy pen available,” said Ryan Anderson, President of Crushers, Inc.

This sophisticated executive style ball-point pen is constructed to give users a completely undercover video recording and photo taking experience. “The SpyCrushers pen camera is easy to carry, simple to operate and can serve as an important covert surveillance tool in business, education, security, media, policing, tourism and many other fields. Additionally, the device also functions as a PC Webcam, allowing owners to video chat online effortlessly”, Anderson continued.

A Micro 2.0 USB Cable charges the device and acts a continuous power charger when connected to a personal computer. It also I used to transfer recorded video and photo files from the spy camera pen to any computer.

“We sell spy camera products that fit and enhance all different sort of issues and circumstances. Amazon has always been a marketplace that supports out of the ordinary or hard to find items. We think our spy camera products fit right in Amazon’s ecosystem,” said Crushers, Inc. Product Development Manager, Michael Chu.

Each SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera purchase includes a 16GB Micro SD Card, Micro SD Card Adapter, Micro 2.0 USB Cable, USB Charger, 4-In-1 USB/Android Card Reader, 10 Ink Cartridges (Black) and Operation Manual.

SpyCrushers ensures that every purchase is risk-free with a money back guarantee. Customers who are not completely satisfied with the functions or features of their spy pen can contact the company for a new replacement or full refund. The SpyCrushers Pro Series 1080p HD Spy Pen Camera is now available on Amazon at a $34.99 limited time only sale price.

About SpyCrushers

SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics

Name Of Company: SpyCrushers
E-mail: pr@spycrushers.com
Website: http://amzn.to/2BHrEMX
Name Of Contact Person: Ericka Evans
Full Address: 1770 S. Randall Rd.
Geneva, IL 60134
United States
Phone: 1+317-660-1338

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Amycoz Will Help You Choose the Best Eyeglasses Out There

editor

Baltimore, USA – 29 March 2018 – Amycoz is offering the largest collection of inexpensive eyeglasses along with tips and recommendations on how to choose the best affordable glasses out there. Surely, seeing how we are all spending way too much time in front of our personal computers all the time, it is no wonder […]
Uncategorized

Bactericides Market: Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecast Report

With the alarming surge in the global population, the demand for food has increased fourfold over the past century. In a number countries with high population growth rate, people are suffering from food insecurity, which has led to the rising need to increase the crop yield. This, as a result, has fueled the demand for […]
Uncategorized

How Facelifts Can Be Combined With Liposuction To Enhance Benefits

Hasan Surgery Unit 408, Block C Al Razi Building 64 Dubai Health Care City Dubai UAE Phone: +971 4 55 413 55 Email: info@hasansurgery.com Facelift surgery is a very popular procedure for patients who desire smoother skin and a youthful appearance. It is a procedure that turns back the hands of time. However, for some […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *