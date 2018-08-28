Education

SAT Tutoring with A-List Education in the UK

A-List Education was established in 2005 in New York by multiple Ivy League graduates with extensive experience in SAT and ACT preparation, two major higher education tests in the USA. ACT and SAT tutoring via the A-List Education platform has developed over the years. Today, more than 70,000 students worldwide are receiving ACT and SAT tutoring through A-List Education.

[LONDON, 28/08/2018] — Since 2012, A-List Education has been providing specialised training, support and ACT and SAT tutoring to international students who wish to continue their studies in the USA. A-List Education offers ACT and SAT tutoring by guiding students through all aspects of the test. Students who cannot decide on a university or a major can receive bespoke guidance from A-List Education, aside from ACT and SAT tutoring.

Individualised support packages

Each student coming to A-List Education for ACT or SAT tutoring is different and their individuality is valued. A-List Education tutors will design a bespoke support package to cover their individual needs, help them achieve higher scores and improve their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Both the SAT and the ACT are universally recognised by US universities.

Our services

Our ACT and SAT tutoring consists of two basic parts – private tutoring for all exams (whether ACT or SAT) and support for the application process. Students who are interested in ACT or SAT tutoring with A-List Education will only pay for these services. If requested, other services that A-List Education can arrange include guided tours of US universities for potential candidates as well as tutoring for the SAT Subject Tests or other exams.

Why choose A-List Education?

A-List Education students have delivered great results since 2012 both on the ACT and the SAT tests. Students improve their scores by several points through targeted ACT and SAT tutoring. Tutors at A-List Education are all graduates of top US universities, are highly skilled, knowledgeable and analytical. They continuously improve their knowledge and experience through ongoing training and are passionate about providing the best results possible.

For more information, visit https://www.alisteducation.com.

