Reign Dental Attends Milton Days to Interact with Local Community

Milton, WA – On August 18th, the city of Milton proudly organized their annual “Milton Days” event to celebrate the history of Milton, WA and its community. Every year, hundreds of attendees take part in celebrations that include musical performances, games, and more. Reign Dental was among the attendees and organized a few games for the local community to take part in.

There were many exciting activities at Milton Days this year, including a parade, performances from Kenny Callahan and Tahlia Gabrielle Williamson, bouncy houses, a car show, petting zoo, and much more. To interest food lovers, there were stalls like a beer garden, food trucks & various other food vendors.

For Reign Dental, this always offers them an excellent chance to stay connected with their patients and members of the local community. The entire Reign Dental staff and their families were seen having a blast with a bean bag toss, corn hole and a ball toss game. Younger attendees were also seen modeling their Reign Dental sunglasses that were being provided at the event.

The staff at the Reign Dental Milton location can’t wait for next year’s Milton Days event!

