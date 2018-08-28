Business

Luxurious living in Affordable prices in L Zone Dwarka

As we know that the prices of the property in the National Capital Region are increasing day by day. Purchasing your own home in Delhi is out of the range for most of the people, especially for the middle-class person. With the efforts of the government, a middle-class person can now enjoy the luxurious living in their own residential unit. Master Plan Delhi 2021 is come with the motive to make the smart city in Delhi NCR. Delhi Development Authority will work with the private builders and act like a facilitator under the Public Private Partnership. Quality residential and commercial spaces are constructed with all the basic needs and facilities for the occupants.

The new method of the construction has been adopted by the government to use the small spaces and integrate them to create a large area. Land Pooling Policy by the DDA has come up with all the solutions of required land. Proper compensation has been given to the farmers and government as well as the landowners will enjoy the great profit. Zones divided by the government will introduce the smart living solutions for the occupants. L zone is the most attracted zone because of its prime location and connectivity with the nearest places like IGI Airport, Gurgaon, and South Delhi. The connectivity to the Dwarka-Gurgaon Expressway has open the way of transportation to be easy.

L zone has got the outstanding project kamp Developers Aero Studio by the Kamp Developers Group. Based on the aviation industries it has attracted people of Delhi towards it. Architecture and the infrastructure of the project provide a secure environment for the people to live. It provides the luxurious living experience to the occupants with all amenities and facilities in it including a healthy environment and cleanliness. Kamp Developers expert improvises at their best to give quality construction and the best services to its occupants.

