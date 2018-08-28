India Garment Steamer Market (2018-2024)-6Wresearch

Rising personal disposable income, increasing consumer spending on expensive clothing, growing number of working professionals as well as rising need for proper maintenance of apparels are driving the growth of garment steamer market in India. Although, commercial end users dominated the overall market in 2017, however, household segment is projected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to surging product awareness among consumers along with certain key benefits of garment steamers such as portability, ease of use, and suitability for all kinds of fabrics.

According to 6Wresearch, India Garment Steamer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2018-24. Standing/upright garment steamer segment contributed majority of the revenue share in 2017 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. However, handheld garment steamer segment is projected to exhibit highest growth rate over the coming years owing to growing consumer acceptance of handheld garment steamers, especially by frequent travelers requiring portable and compact products which can be easily carried on tours.

Among different end user segments, the commercial segment including apparel showrooms, boutiques, and dressmakers remained dominant end users of garment steamers. Moreover, household segment is emerging with surging demand for garment steamers at homes for delicate fabrics required to remove wrinkles gently.

The report thoroughly covers India garment steamer market by types, end users, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities, high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Historical data of India Garment Steamer Market Revenues for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast Data of India Garment Steamer Market Revenues until 2024

• Historical Data of India Garment Steamer Market Volume for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast Data of India Garment Steamer Market Volume until 2024

• Historical Data of India Garment Steamer Market, By Types for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast Data of India Garment Steamer Market, By Types until 2024

• Historical Data of India Garment Steamer Market, By End Users for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast Data of India Garment Steamer Market, By End Users until 2024

• Historical Data of India Garment Steamer Market, By Regions for the Period 2014-2017

• Market Size & Forecast Data of India Garment Steamer Market, By Regions until 2024

• Market Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends and Opportunities

• Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain Analysis

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Players Revenue Share

• Competitive Benchmarking, and Company Profiles

• Recommendations

Markets Covered:

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

• By Types:

o Standing/Upright

o Handheld/Compact

• By End Users:

o Commercial

o Household

• By Regions:

o Northern

o Western

o Eastern

o Southern

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Assumptions & Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3 India Garment Steamer Market Overview

3.1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues (2014-2024F)

3.2 India Garment Steamer Market Volume (2014-2024F)

3.3 India Garment Steamer Industry Life Cycle

3.4 India Garment Steamer Market Opportunistic Matrix

3.5 India Garment Steamer Market Value Chain Analysis

3.6 India Garment Steamer Market Porter’s Five Forces Model

3.7 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By Types (2017 & 2024F)

3.8 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By End Users (2017 & 2024F)

3.9 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

4 India Garment Steamer Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunity

5 India Garment Steamer Market Trends

5.1 Handheld Garment Steamers

5.2 Online Retail of Garment Steamers

6 India Garment Steamer Market Overview, By Types

6.1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Standing/Upright Garment Steamer (2014-2024F)

6.2 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Handheld/Compact Garment Steamer (2014-2024F)

7 India Garment Steamer Market Overview, By End User Segments

7.1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Commercial Segment (2014-2024F)

7.2 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Household Segment (2014-2024F)

8 India Garment Steamer Market Overview, By Regions

8.1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Northern Region (2014-2024F)

8.2 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Eastern Region (2014-2024F)

8.3 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Western Region (2014-2024F)

8.4 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Southern Region (2014-2024F)

9 India Garment Steamer Market Opportunity Assessment, By Types and Applications

10 India Garment Steamer Market Competitive Landscape

10.1 India Garment Steamer Market, By Players’ Revenue Share (2017)

10.2 India Garment Steamer Market, By Operating Parameters

10.3 India Garment Steamer Market, By Garment Steamer Types and End Users

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bajaj Electricals Limited

11.2 Philips India Limited

11.3 Havells India Limited

11.4 Groupe SEB India Private Limited

11.5 Usha International Limited

11.6 Inalsa Appliances Limited

12 Key Strategic Notes

13 Disclaimer

List of Figures

1 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

2 India Luxury Market Revenues, 2015-16 ($ Billion)

3 India Luxury Market Revenue Share, By Region (2016)

4 India Garment Steamer Market Volume, 2014-2024F (Million Units)

5 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By Types (2017)

6 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By Types (2024F)

7 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By End Users (2017)

8 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By End Users (2024F)

9 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2017 & 2024F)

10 India Middle Class Household Income Share in National Consumer Income (2017E)

11 India Brown Goods Market Revenue Share, By Different Products (2017)

12 India Designer Wear Industry ($ Billion)

13 Market Share of India in Global Designer Wear Industry (2012 & 2020E)

14 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Standing/Upright Garment Steamer, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

15 India Garment Steamer Market Volume Share, 2024F

16 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Handheld/Compact Garment Steamer 2014-2024F ($ Million)

17 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Commercial Segment, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

18 India Hospitality Market, By No. of Hotels, 000’s (2013-2022F)

19 India Hospitality Market, By Occupancy Vs No. of Rooms, (Top 8 Cities)

20 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Household Segment, 2014-2024F ($ Million)

21 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Northern Region, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

22 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Eastern Region, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

23 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Western Region, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

24 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2014-2024F ($ Billion)

25 India Garment Steamer Market Opportunity Matrix, By Types (2024F)

26 India Garment Steamer Market Opportunity Matrix, By End Users (2024F)

27 India Garment Steamer Market Revenue Share, By Players (2017)

28 Segment Wise Revenue Share of Ecommerce in India (2020F)

List of Tables

1 India Garment Steamer Market Volume, By Types, 2014-2024F (Million Units)

2 Upcoming Mall Projects in India (2020F)

3 Departmental Stores in India (2017)

4 Hotels in India for the year (2017)

5 State-wise Break up of Investment Intentions in terms of IEMs Filed, LOIs/DILs Issued

6 India Garment Steamer Market Revenues, By Players (2017)

