In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Market projected to reach $7.65 billion by 2023

This report provides an analysis of the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) market from 2018 to 2023. It discusses industry and technological trends prevailing in the market and analyzes factors that drive or restrain the growth of the market in the coming years. The IFEC market is estimated to be USD 5.03 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. The need to enhance the passenger experience, technological developments and increase in aircraft deliveries are factors expected to drive the market. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in aircraft deliveries and a rise in passenger traffic.

Objectives of the Study:

The report analyzes the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market on the basis of aircraft type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and business jets), end user (OEM and aftermarket), and product (IFE hardware, IFE connectivity, and IFE content). These segments and subsegments are mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The report provides in-depth market intelligence regarding the market dynamics and major factors influencing the growth of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges), along with an analysis of micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market. The report also covers competitive developments, such as long-term contracts, new product launches, collaborations & agreements, and research & development activities in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market, in addition to business and corporate strategies adopted by key market players.

Key Players:

The ecosystem of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market comprises raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users. Some of the key market players operating in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market include Panasonic Avionics (US), Thales Group (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), and Global Eagle Entertainment (US), among others. These players have adopted strategies such as contracts, new product developments, collaborations, and agreements to strengthen their positions in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market.

Based on product, the IFEC market is segmented into IFE hardware, IFE connectivity, and IFE content. Content is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Most airline operators are working on improving connectivity to provide passengers with the Internet access onboard. Airlines are using technologies such as ATG or satellite, which include L-band, Ka-band, and Ku-band for better connectivity. These bands help airline operators provide passengers with services such as content streaming, e-mail, and others.

By aircraft type, the IFEC market is segmented into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and business jets. The narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to lead the IFEC market during the forecast period. The growth of the narrow-body aircraft segment can be attributed to an increase in narrow-body aircraft deliveries worldwide. Airlines are presently replacing the older fleet of narrow-body aircraft with the introduction of latest aircraft, such as the A320neo and the 737 Max.

Based on end user, the IFEC market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, as compared to the aftermarket segment. OEM refers to the installation of equipment during the manufacturing of a new aircraft. Leading airlines are focused on the installation of new IFEC systems. The installation of IFEC systems primarily depends on the number of aircraft manufactured in a year. Commercial aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing are currently focused on the installation of advanced in-flight entertainment systems, which are currently in the production phase.

The geographical analysis of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market includes regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to lead the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market in 2018. The aviation industry is one of the most profitable industries in North America, with major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US) in the region.

The regulatory framework & certification and increase in the overall weight of the aircraft are factors restraining the growth of the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market. The recent developments section of the report includes information on new products developed and contracts undertaken by various companies between 2014 and 2018. Major players in the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market include Panasonic Avionics (US), Thales Group (France), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Gogo LLC (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), and Global Eagle Entertainment (US), among others.

