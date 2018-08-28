Lifestyle

Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch: Bold Masculinity

The Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch is a classy timepiece that exhibits the best of the athletic touches found in the horological domain. Integrated to the most immaculate degrees, its large fascia is a tribute to motor racing and hence, the name Grand Prix. It is suited for the international motor race events where performance, precision and an outstanding comfort rule the roost!

The Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch creates a powerful impression; of an authority brought about by its imaginative detailing clubbed with unconventional finishes in the finest of materials. Together, it’s a powerful combination of timeless elegance and a sporty, retro style that comes around in the Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch.

The Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch exemplifies quality with a sporty elegance. It fits in every bit within the classic sports watch category, thanks to the progressive creativity of the HUGO BOSS brand. The result is a distinguished, exceptional quality of both the materials and the craftsmanship. Comfortable, intriguing and with an undeniable emotional appeal, the Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch casts its spell to both the casual and the classic categories.

The Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch is a watch that makes an elegant design meet dynamism. The magic of duo-tone not just concerns the case and the bracelet but also the dial; the rose-gold impressions on the black background are stunning to look at and offer a sharp contrast that translates into a distinct viewing experience. So is the tachymeter scale around the dial with crisp white markings. It helps to calculate both distance and speed and without it, no chronograph is complete.

The crown and the pushers of the Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch are rose-gold like the sides of the links of the bracelet with the crown topped with a blue enamel fill. This is the signature Grand Prix design and has also inspired many of the higher-end quintessential quartz timepieces.

All in all, the Mens Hugo Boss Watches are for times when you are heading for work; attending a quick meeting or just trying to show off a bit of wrist candy. Flaunting an air of professionalism, it demands attention through subtly complimenting your aesthetics. That Hugo Boss Grand Prix Chronograph Tachymeter Quartz 1513473 Men’s Watch does the job very well and restrains itself from yelling out its demands.

Bottom line: The Hugo Boss Companion Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch is an incredible looking piece that oozes class despite its sports demeanor!

