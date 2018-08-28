Business

Glycyrrhetinic Acid Market Revenues, Future Growth and Outlook, 2018-2023

Global glycyrrhetinic acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).
The Global Market for glycyrrhetinic acid to 2023 offers detailed coverage of glycyrrhetinic acid industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading glycyrrhetinic acid producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the glycyrrhetinic acid.
Report contents include
– Analysis of the glycyrrhetinic acid market including revenues, future growth, market outlook
– Historical data and forecast
– Regional analysis including growth estimates
– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.
– Profiles on glycyrrhetinic acid including products, sales/revenues, and market position
– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.
Key regions
– North America
– Europe
– Asia Pacific
– Middle East and Africa
– South America
Key Vendors
– Shaanxi Fujie Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
– Qinghai Lake Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
– indena S.p.A.
– Alchem international Private Limited
– Xinjiang Tianshan Pharmaceutical ind. Co., Ltd.
– Selco Wirkstoffe Vertriebs GmbH
– Jiangsu Tiansheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
