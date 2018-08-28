Business

Exhibition: India Foodex 2018 Bangalore

Comment(0)

Sansui Electronics Pvt. Ltd. will be hosting an exhibition ‘India Foodex 2018’ at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre from 31 August 2018 to 2 September 2018. Our Stall numbers are M-61 and 62 in hall number 1. The exhibition will offer a wide range of our products in various types and models.
Sansui is a renowned name in providing digital weighing solutions. Accuracy of weight, digital display, convenience of usage, sturdy make-up, excellent calibration, user-friendly mechanism are some striking features of Sansui products. Weighing scales exhibited will include baby weighing scales, milk scales, jewelry scales, table-top scales, platform scales, weighbridges, digital taximeters. Our stall at the exhibition will provide a one-stop solution to all your weighing needs.

Related Articles
Business

DRAM Market 2018 Global Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Key Players: The prominent players in the market of DRAM are- Samsung (South Korea), SK Hynix (South Korea), Micron Technology Inc. (U.S.), Kingston (U.S.), Winbond (Taiwan), Nanya (Taiwan), Powerchip Semiconductor (Taiwan), Qimonda (Germany), Transcend Information (Taiwan), Elpida Memory, Inc. (Japan) among others. Get Sample Report of DRAM Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2027@ […]
Business

BC Industrial Services, LLC Offers Innovative Dishwashing Solutions

BC Industrial Services, LLC provides one-of-a-kind advanced, reliable, and customizable dishwashing solutions. [VENTURA, 06/01/2018] – BC Industrial Services knows well-cleaned facilities and kitchens boost a brand image which, in turn, promotes brand loyalty and increases revenue. The company’s product service solutions help companies maintain a clean kitchen and a healthy environment. Advanced Dishwashing Dosing Systems […]
Business

Hepatocellular Carcinoma HCC Treatment Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2017 – 2027

Revision knee replacement also known as revision total knee arthoplasty, is a procedure in which already implanted artificial knee joint, or prosthesis is replaced with a new prosthesis. Revision knee replacement also include the use of bone grafts. The bone graft can be an autograft which is taken from the site in patient’s body or […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *