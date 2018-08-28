Uncategorized

e-Institute High School’s Flexible Learning Environment Helps Working Students Graduate in Arizona

Working high school students can receive their diploma through e-Institute High School, a leading public charter school in Surprise, Arizona. It offers flexible schedules, remedial course studies, and a self-paced learning environment.

[Glendale, 08/28/2018] — e-Institute High School, a premier and free public charter high school in Surprise, Arizona, works with its students so they can graduate on time or earlier. It focuses especially on students with part- or full-time jobs and responsibilities. The school offers flexible class schedules and a self-paced setting to help students learn better and earn the credits they need to graduate.

Flexible Learning Schedule and Self-Paced Instruction

e-Institute High School gives its students control over their class schedules. It offers both online classes and traditional classroom-based instruction, as well as allows students to choose from two- to four-hour course sessions throughout the five-day school week. Moreover, the school has morning, afternoon, and evening classes to help working students coordinate their school and job schedules.

The charter school’s self-paced learning environment allows students to customize the courses they take and the frequency of their classes according to their needs. This, in turn, allows the students to prioritize courses they missed and need to make up for graduation. Likewise, they can join courses to earn additional credits to graduate early.

A Well-Balanced High School Curriculum

e-Institute High School provides a balanced curriculum for students. Its core courses include math, science, language arts, social studies, and fine arts. Students can also take elective courses, such as Civics and Cooperative Education or Work Experience.

Moreover, charter high school offers remedial course studies, guided practices, and educational assessments. It provides prep courses for the state’s standardized tests, Arizona’s Instrument to Measure Standards (AIMS), as well.

About e-Institute High School

e-Institute High School is a premier and free charter high school with several locations across Arizona, including one in Surprise. The charter school has a well-rounded curriculum, spanning core courses like math and science to electives, such as Civics and Work Experience. The institution also offers flexible class schedules, remedial course studies, and prep courses for AIMS reading, writing, and math.

For more information or enrollment concerns, visit https://www.e-institute.us today.

