Answers to the Most Commonly Asked Questions on Tummy Tuck

It is important to know what a tummy tuck or abdominoplasty involves before you say yes to the procedure.

Q1: What is a tummy tuck surgery or abdominoplasty?

A tummy tuck or abdominoplasty is a surgical procedure performed to remove excess skin and fat from the lower abdomen and tighten abdominal muscles to give it a more toned, fit appearance.

Abdominoplasty is not a weight loss treatment. But if you maintain a healthy weight after the procedure and exercise your abdominal muscles, you can sustain the results of a tummy tuck for a long time.

Q2: What are the different types of tummy tuck?

Tummy Tuck: An incision is made from hip to hip, along the pubic area. The belly button is freed from surrounding skin and another cut is made around it. Excess fat and skin are removed and abdominal muscles are tightened. The belly button is moved to the correct position and the remaining skin is pulled down. Scars remain above your pubic area and around the belly button but often remain hidden under your swimwear.

Mini Tummy Tuck: A mini tummy tuck focuses on improving the area between belly button and pubic region. The incision and recovery time are shorter. The belly button is not moved.

Q3: Who is a good candidate for a tummy tuck?

A healthy person with loose abdominal skin and muscles is a good candidate for a tummy tuck. The procedure can shape the lower trunk area, specifically the front and side.

However, tummy tuck is not suitable for people with a medical condition that may delay healing or prohibits long surgery, high BMI, any medication that delay or prevent blood clotting, people with unrealistic expectations or psychological problems. Your plastic surgeon is the best person to advise you on whether you can benefit from a tummy tuck.

Q4: Why is liposuction sometimes combined with abdominoplasty?

A liposuction procedure can be carried out along with a tummy tuck to improve areas with fat deposits, such as love handles.

Q5: Is it alright to have a baby after a tummy tuck?

It is possible to have a baby after tummy tuck but it is not advisable because it will undo the effects of your tummy tuck surgery.

Q6: How long is the surgery?

On an average, the surgery lasts 3 to 4 hours, depending upon the technique used and the amount of fat and skin removed. The procedure is done under general anesthesia.

Q7: Are the results of a tummy tuck permanent?

The results of an abdominoplasty can be maintained for a long time if you follow a healthy lifestyle, do not gain extra weight and stay active.

