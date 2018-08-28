Agricultural surfactants market is witnessing remarkable growth owing to surge in adoption of precision farming & protected agriculture practices

Agrochemical preparations includes an extensive range of methods for crop protection. All these formulations require the use of a surface active agent or surfactants, which plays an essential role in maintenance of long-term physical stability of crops. They also enhance biological performance of the agrochemical products.

The global agricultural surfactants market is witnessing remarkable growth owing to surge in adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture practices. Furthermore, the overall market is also being propelled by growth in agricultural productivity globally. The market is further boosted by technological advancements in the production of agricultural surfactants by various vendors across the globe and increase in demand for green solutions

Some of the major players operating in the global agricultural surfactants market include Air Products and Chemicals, Akzonobel, BASF SE, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Clariant AG, Croda International Plc., DOW Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Garrco Products Inc., Helena Chemical Company, Huntsman, Interagro (Uk) Ltd, Kao Corporation, Lamberti SPA, Nufarm Limited, Solvay S.A., Tanatex Chemicals B.V. and Wilbur-Ellis Company among others.

• The report offers changing market dynamics in the industry, presenting historical, current and projected market size in terms of value (USD Million).

• The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the industry value chain focusing on the peer and parent markets of Industry

• It presents a comprehensive assessment of geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, potential and niche segments, and a neutral perspective on the market performance.

• The report also offers strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations and competitive landscape, mapping the key common trends of market

Market players are involved in product launches and collaboration agreements to exploit maximum revenue potential in global agricultural surfactants market. Furthermore, acquisitions and endorsements strategies are also adopted by the major players to reinforce their positions in the international market.