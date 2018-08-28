Education

Agilemania Announces New Website Launch

Comment(0)

Agilemania.pvt.ltd is inviting visitors to explore its new website.The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality while allowing participants to see the full training portfolio Agilemania offers.
We are pleased to announce the launch of our new website.The arrival of the new site completely overhauls Agilemania’s trainings events, blog, and content offerings, as well as giving a smoother, more intuitive user experience.
The new website has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and enhanced content focused on the Company’s mission to provide the world’s best training and consulting service. The new website goes live today, August 25, 2018 and is located at the same address: https://www.agilemania.com/
Company Overview:

Agilemania is to be the Preferred Agile Company and partner to your growth. Our promise is to provide the best in training, consulting, coaching and learning support to professionals.
We are the leading source of Intelligent Information support for businesses and professionals across the globe, providing them with enhanced workforce and the competitive edge. Our Intelligent Information Service is a unique blend of human intelligence, industry expertise and innovative technology, enabling the end-user to make better decisions and manage a team or project with maximum efficacy.

Our Pieces of training portfolio includes:

Professional Scrum Master
Professional Scrum Developer
Professional Scrum Foundation
Professional Scrum Product Owner
Professional Agile Leadership
Certified LeSS Basic
Certified LeSS Practitioner
Scaled Professional Scrum

Contact us:
Naveen Kumar Singh
connect@agilemania.com

Home


194, Jalvayu Vihar, Kammanahalli, Bangalore – 560043 India
+91-9810547500

Related Articles
Education

Best Distance Clinical Research Course in Pune | CliniPharma

Best Distance Clinical Research Course in Pune | CliniPharma Introduction of Clinical Research Clinical Research is a most knowledge-intensive and interesting field in the pharmaceutical industry. There are more than 2, 50,000 positions unemployed in global Pharmaceutical industry. The billion dollar industry is demanding the employment opportunities of qualified and trained professionals in the clinical […]
Education

Young astronauts get a chance to bring imagination to reality

Bangalore, August 17, 2018: Trio Tots, HSR Layout will be organizing a fun-filled Peek-a-boo into space event for the little astronauts. The event will be taking the young minds on a journey into the world of space. Participants will learn about the real-life space exploration and will build various models related to the space programmes. […]
Education

Online Mentorship Assignment Help giving best help in mentorship task.

Online Mentorship Assignment Help giving by assignmenthelps.co.uk moves essentially from others. they require a swung to start by strategies for seeking after down the necessities of each and every customer’s demand by then watch the fundamental honest to goodness individual with their skilled pool of specific producers to do the task. every individual author operational […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *