Affordable Outdoor Furniture In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Spending time outdoors is becoming both a necessity and a trend in the modern world. More people are looking for ways to spend time in nature and step out of concrete buildings. Ashley HomeStore in Killeen, TX has a great offering in terms of durable and high quality outdoor furniture.

The family-owned furniture store in Killeen, TX, has been catering to furniture requirement of its residents since the year 1985. It was the first furniture store in Central Texas at the time. The reason it still stands strong is its never-ending commitment to provide its clients with top quality furniture for every lifestyle and budget. The store believes in giving back to the community and for this it recently opened a furniture bank known as Furniture for Families wherein people can deposit their gently used furniture for the less fortunate.

Outdoor Furniture At The Store

The store is fast-becoming a force to reckon with as far as their collection of outdoor furniture is concerned. Their outdoor furniture is guaranteed to last for years, offers premium comfort levels, superior craftsmanship and colorfast materials. Their outdoor collection of furniture consists of the following:

• The Partanna Motion Loveseat: Consists of an aluminum frame, chevron-woven wicker chair back, a spring rocking base, weather-resistant Nuvella cushions, throw pillows and zippered seat cushions. They are great for relaxing in the outdoors and are easy to maintain.

• Moresdale Outdoor Rectangular Dining Set: The set consists of a dining table, dining chairs and swivel rocker arm chairs. They are rustic looking, generously scaled and very comfortable. They are made of rust-free aluminum resembling grained wood and can seat up to 8 people.

• Hatchlands Fire Pit Tables: These feature a battery-operated ignition system, adjustable flame control and a 50,000 BTU, CSA-approved stainless steel burner.

• Abbots Court Seating Set: Consists of a woven wicker glider loveseat, lounge chairs, a cocktail table, Nuvella cushions and pillows (reversible).

• Oakengrove Patio Umbrella: The umbrellas offer UV protection, can rotate 360 degrees, have solar-powered LED lights for night, a strong aluminum frame and a heavy base stabilized with 220 lbs. of sand.

For more information, you can call at (254) 634-5900 or visit 1101 South W S Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543. You can also log on to https://killeenfurniture.com