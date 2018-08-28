Health and Wellness

3D Aura Photography through 3D Kirlian Camera in India by Dr. Arvinder Singh

Dr. Arvinder Singh, MBBS, MD, gold medalist from IIM (Indore), CEO and CMD of Arth Diagnostics, Udaipur, Rajasthan, has introduced 3D aura photography through a 3D Kirlian camera, the first time in India, which shows aura and chakras’ real-time analysis report. Previously, only Kirlian photography facility was available in India. But, now people can also get benefits from 3D aura photography. It is the latest and best bioenergy reading technology which reads the human aura fast and gives accurate and detail aura analysis report. Dr. Singh has rich experience in auric energy reading. He has conducted many aura reading sessions for the well being of humanity.
Dr. Arvinder Singh has many years of experience in diagnostics and aura reading fields. He is the most prominent face who has brought many advanced technologies like interactive meditation, operation intelligence training, and creativity training through tools, the first time in India.
There are many benefits of 3D aura photography through 3D Kirlian Camera:
• Diagnosis many diseases before they appear on the physical body
• Saves time and money
• Aura readers and healers can use 3d aura photography information to give right suggestion and treatment to the person
• Easily know the health status and energy level
• Provides career guidance
• Helpful in relationship management
• Helpful in stress management
• Know the life purpose, personality type, strengths, skills, abilities, and weaknesses
To know more information about 3D aura photography, please visit: http://drarvindersingh.com/aura-photography/

