What the Experts are Doing About Mental Health Issues After Weight Loss Surgery

Living Magazine is a local publication that focuses on lifestyle issues which include food and drink, home and gardening, fitness, health, and beauty.

Plano, TX, Aug. 16, 2018 – After receiving the distinction of Best of McKinney/Allen and Living Magazine’s Best of Three-Eighty North, Nicholson Clinic as a whole has been voted “Best Bariatric Surgeon” for the Frisco-Plano and Richardson/Murphy areas. Nicholson Clinic is dedicated to weight loss surgery and has been recognized for amazing results in Living Magazine, which delivers health, fitness, and lifestyle content to its readers.

Delivering Quality Service

Readers voted for Nicholson Clinic because of its exceptional service that is patient-based and delivers life-changing results. Dr. Nicholson provides ample patient support services that are both physical and emotional to ensure that all his patients’ needs are met. Dr. Nicholson explained: “I believe in education, in working with my patients in a true partnership, and always showing patents the respect and compassion they deserve.”

Focus on Education

The voters of Living Magazine chose the Nicholson Clinic for their approach to treating patients. Not only does Dr. Nicholson and his fellow surgeons focus on bariatric surgery but they also emphasize the importance of education and dedicate a space on their website to answer any question that a patient might have. Nicholson Clinic provides comprehensive videos explaining medical procedures including bariatric and abdominal surgeries. The voters of Living Magazine chose Nicholson Clinic for their comprehensive approach to treating patients.

Importance of Team Members

Not only does Nicholson Clinic have Dr. Nick Nicholson, but also a team of dedicated, board-certified doctors who are willing to work closely with patients. They stress the importance of one-on-one consultations to discuss the procedures they offer in depth. Along with Dr. Brian M. Long and Dr. Thomas Roshek, Nicholson Clinic has a dedicated staff of physician’s assistants, nurses, dietitians, and psychologists. They also partner with fitness experts to provide a variety of fitness support options. They work with patients to deliver optimal medical services and get real weight loss surgery results.

It is no surprise that Dr. Nick Nicholson has also been voted one of D Magazine’s Top Bariatric Surgeons for ten years!

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.