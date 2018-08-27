Uncategorized

UNIDO and ISHRAE collaborating with Govt of India to facilitate adoption of low-carbon technologies in Industry

Comment(0)

UNIDO- United Nations Industrial Development Organization in collaboration with Govt. of India has launched a comprehensive 5-year program to facilitate adoption of low-carbon technologies in Industry; by encouraging and financially supporting Innovation.
One area identified is,’ Space Conditioning’ that covers Air Conditioning, Refrigeration & Cold-chain.

UNIDO has graciously accepted ISHRAE (The Indian Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers) as a Partner in this nation-wide initiative because of the well-acknowledged reach of ISHRAE in the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Industry through its active presence in 41 cities in India. ISHRAE will help connect UNIDO to Industry & Academia to encourage participants to accept the UNIDO Innovation Challenge to develop commercially viable products in Space-Conditioning, Refrigeration & Cold-chain.

ISHRAE has been working with another UN body-UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme) to promote the responsible use of Refrigerants in AC & R Industry, in line with global practices accepted under the Montreal Protocol & Kigali Amendments.

There seems to be a consensus now in India & Overseas that the Technical Society in India with the best connection & contribution to the Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Industry is — ISHRAE.

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), was founded in 1981 at New Delhi by a group of eminent HVAC&R professionals. ISHRAE today has more than 12,000 HVAC&R professionals as members and additionally there are 7,500 Student-members. ISHRAE operates from 41 Chapters and sub Chapters spread all over India, with HQ in Delhi. It is led by a team of elected officers, who are members of the Society, working on a voluntary basis, and collectively called the Board of Governors.

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Off-Highway Engine Market Research Report 2018

Off-Highway Engine Market Research Report 2018 added by “Market Research Future", the global market for Off-Highway Engine Market is growing at exponential growth rate of 9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Off-Highway Engine Market is segmented by Power Output (30-100 HP, 100-400 HP, Above 400 HP), by Engine Capacity (<5 Liter, 5.1-10 […]
Uncategorized

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

editor

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Chronic Kidney Disease Market and predicts that Global Chronic Kidney Disease Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.2% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023. The chronic kidney disease is characterized by the gradual […]
Uncategorized

Security Orchestration Market to Perceive Accruals of USD 2123.5 Million by 2023 With 15% of CAGR; MRFR Unleashes Industry Prognostications

Market Highlights: Security orchestration is defined as the method of connecting security tools with existing security systems to better operate organizations’ security operations. Technological integration with the existing tools allows enterprises to adopt advanced security technologies using both internal and external resources. The key players in the global Security Orchestration Market are FireEye, Inc. (U.S.), […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *