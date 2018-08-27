Asian Scientific Instruments are foremost Single Beam Spectrophotometers Manufacturers India. We offer a highly advanced and inclusive range of Single beam spectrophotometers to ensemble the customer requirements. It is a solid-state microcontroller based instruments which are designed for quick as well as accurate spectrophotometric analysis of any concentration. Wavelength which ranges from 190 to 1000 nm, with a declaration of 0.1 nm is obtained by the microprocessor controlled stepper motor.
