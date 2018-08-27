Business

Riot Control System Market by Manufacturers, Type, Application and Region

This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa). This report studies the global Riot Control System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Riot Control System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. Riot control refers to the measures used by police, military, or other security forces to control, disperse, and arrest people who are involved in a riot, demonstration, or protest. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit highest growth rate in the riot control system market, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR as several countries in the region, such as India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Australia are now focusing on producing less lethal weapons for military and law enforcement applications, such as border control, riot control, and for de-escalation in one-on-one conflicts.
The global Riot Control System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
• BAE Systems
• Taser International
• Lrad
• Raytheon
• Combined Systems
• Nonlethal Technologies
• Lamperd Less Lethal
• The Safariland Group
• Amtec Less Lethal Systems
• Eagle Industries
• Condor Non-Lethal Technologies
• Armament Systems & Procedures
• Dae-Kwang Chemical
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
• Defensive Weapons
• Offensive Weapons
By Application, the market can be split into
• Law Enforcement
• Military
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
• North America
• Europe
• China
• Japan
• India
• Southeast Asia
• Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:
• To analyze and study the global Riot Control System capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
• Focuses on the key Riot Control System manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
• Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
• To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
• To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
• To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

