Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Global Industry Review 2018 To 2023

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market Report: by Product Type (Surveillance Systems, Communication Systems, Weapon Systems, PPE), Weapon Type (Lethal, Non-Lethal), Equipment Type (Handgun, Batons, Body Armor, Others), & Region — Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Advanced technologies, such as detection & surveillance systems, advanced communication systems, personal protective equipment, and weapons, assist police officers to combat criminal activity. Advance detection and surveillance systems are one of the essential components in criminal justice practice. They use detection and surveillance technologies to monitor and handle crime scenes and keep public areas safe. While personal protective equipment such as body armor and less-lethal weapons also increase the safety of both police and the public. Body armor is one of the vital safety equipment that law enforcement officers need for personal protection. It protects against bullet penetrations and blunt trauma associated with bullet impacts. Less-lethal weapons include equipment that protect law enforcement officers and the public by reducing the possibility of injury or death.

Miniature Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) offer unique advantages to law enforcement officials, which can save time and resources. They are often crucial tools in volatile situations, such as searching for missing persons or surveying a hostage scene. Furthermore, they can also be used for fire investigations, traffic investigations, and tactical operations.

The rising demand for non-lethal weapons in law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety is one of the factors driving the market growth. Increased adoption of body-worn cameras due to their perceived benefits, including improved evidence documentation, augmented accountability, and transparency is another factor for the market growth. Furthermore, rising need for police and public safety and growing demand for helicopters and UAVs in law enforcement are also factors considered for the growth of this market.

However, stringent regulations related to law enforcement equipment and barriers in the adoption of new technologies are some of the major challenges for the growth of this market.

By product type, the market has been segmented into weapon systems, detection & surveillance systems, communication systems, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The weapon system is one of the largest segments of the market. The PPE segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, because of the increasing demand from law enforcement agencies for safeguarding the personal safety of officers.

By weapon type, the market has been segmented into lethal and non-lethal weapons. The lethal weapons segment holds largest shares of the market owing to large utilization of lethal weapons as this is primary law enforcement equipment. The non-lethal segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the reduced risk of injury or death that can occur due to lethal weapons. Therefore, demand for non-lethal weapons has increased to ensure public safety.

Police and law enforcement equipment market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the large demand for police and law enforcement equipment by different armed forces, police, and law enforcement agencies. In North America, the U.S. is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of law enforcement equipment and systems. Furthermore, considering the increasing demand for police and law enforcement equipment in other regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The global aircraft police and law enforcement equipment market is estimated to register a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The key players in the police and law enforcement equipment market are 3M (U.S.), Aeryon Labs (Canada), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (U.S.), B&T AG (Switzerland), Digital Ally (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Heckler & Koch (U.S.), Lamperd Less Lethal (Canada), Maverick Drone Systems (U.S.), and Safariland LLC (U.S.).

