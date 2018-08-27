Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2022

A detailed market research study about, “Peripheral Vascular Stents Market by Product and End User-2022” examine the performance by crystal market research. This report analyzes the potential of Peripheral Vascular Stents Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Middle East & Africa).

The key players operating in the peripheral vascular stents market emphasizes on product development in order to introduce improve peripheral vascular stents devices and capture a larger share of the market. Some of the major players in this market are Boston Scientific, Terumo Medical Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Braun Melsungen, Biotronik,, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, Intact Vascular, W.L. Gore & Associates, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, and AngioScore.

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market is expected to experience a moderate growth in coming years between 2014 and 2022. The market is expected to reach $9.38 billion by 2022 at a moderately growing CAGR of 5.88%. Peripheral vascular stents devices are used to diagnose peripheral artery disease (PAD). The PAD is characterized by building plaque in the arteries which in turn blocks the arteries and restricts the blood flow to the organs. When this condition is left untreated, it can lead to gangrene and in turn it may end up to amputation of limbs. Sometimes, it may also result into blockage of artery which can even lead to stroke. The increasing incidence of PAD across the globe, rising geriatric population and technological innovation related to peripheral vascular stents, will be the major drivers of the peripheral vascular stents market over the forecast period. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a common phenomenon among the geriatric population. For instance, as per CDC, in US, more than 8.3 million people suffered from PAD in 2016.

Advanced technologies, rise in the need for procedures of angioplasty, increasing number of incidents for vascular issues, growing demand for procedures having minimal invasion and increase in the geriatric population have been the market driving factors. The successful implementation and results of these devices have led to the expansion of the market industry for peripheral vascular stents.

This indicates increase in demand of peripheral vascular stents devices in the upcoming years. In addition, development of new imaging techniques is expected to improvise the vascular surgeries involving placement of peripheral vascular stents which in turn will increase the demand of stenting procedures. However, high price of peripheral stents and lack of awareness among general population about PAD, will restrain the growth of the peripheral vascular stents market in the future years. Thus, considering the drivers and challenges, peripheral vascular stents market is expected to have a moderate growth over the forecast period.

By Product

Balloon Expanding Stent

Self-expanding Stent

Drug Eluting Stent

Bare Metal Stent

By End User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Market Analysis by Regions

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest Of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Stents that are balloon-expandable are implemented in treating calcified lesions, ostial lesions and lesions of short segments due to the deployment of precision and enhanced radial force. These provide excellent results for mesenteric, subclavian, iliac and renal lesions.

Stents that are self-expandable are used for tortuous vessels, long lesions and regions which carry risk of compression or external forces since these have more track-ability, flexibility and come in long lengths. These are preferred for femoral-popliteal lesions.

A number of products applied in intervention by endovascular specialists of which stents and balloons form the core. Placing a metallic stent across an occluded or stenotic blood vessel extends provision of structural support on the inner side and hence serves in maintaining the patency of that vessel along with flow re-establishment through it.

North America held a significant share of the peripheral vascular stents market in 2016 due to the increase in geriatric population and occurrence of PAD in various states. In addition, technological innovation of the devices by the key players of the market will also enhance the market growth in this region. The Asia-Pacific market has not experienced any substantial growth due to lack of large scale adoption of peripheral vascular stents but can experience favorable growth in coming years owing to changing lifestyles related to peripheral vascular stents and increasing geriatric population in the region.

