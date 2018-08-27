Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2014-20

Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is a stable heterocyclic organic compound with chemical formula (CH2)6N4. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is also known as methenamine, formamine or Urotropin. It appears as a crystalline solid with a characteristic white color. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is easily soluble in water and polar solvents (organic) and acts as a base with properties typical to an amine compound. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) molecule has a cage-like structure formed in a tetrahedral symmetry. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) can be produced at industrial scale by a reaction between formaldehyde and ammonia in aqueous or gaseous phase. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is corrosive to some metals including aluminium and zinc among others. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is classified as hazardous chemical substance and may cause serious health issues in case of chronic exposure. It burns without a flame and decomposes into hazardous products which include oxides of carbon and nitrogen along with formaldehyde gas.

Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) can be used for a variety of applications in wide range of industries including plastic, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, adhesives, energy and fuel, food and beverages, chemical, textiles and mining among others. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is primarily used for the manufacture of phenolic resins and its molding compounds as a hardener. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) is used as a building block for a variety of chemicals and pharmaceutical products. It is used as fuel additive; food additive; histological stain (silver) in laboratories; reagents in chemlcal synthesis of arene, aldehydes and amines; ingredient in pharmaceuticals for treatment of urinary tract infection (UTI); plastic lubricants, polyamide resins, rubber processing additives, textile additives and ingredient in explosives such as RDX among others.

The hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) market is primarily driven by its demand from growing end-use applications. However, hazardous nature of Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) and stringent regulations for effective waste management from manufacturing facilities might hamper the market growth. Hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA) use as a solid fuel for smokeless fire without any residual ash is expected to gain it prospective demand growth for military and defense applications.

The market is consolidated with major players exploiting economies of scales at global scale production level. Some of the key market players include Alfa Aesar, Abiya, Caldic, Eli Lilly and Company, Hexion, INEOS, Merck Millipore and Hummel Croton Inc. among others.