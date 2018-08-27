Good Fundraising Ideas for School

Raising funds for schools or colleges can be a daunting task! By adopting a collaborative approach it can be easier to meet your fundraising goals. Scholar Discount Card is the leading fundraiser company that helps you to connect community groups with local business to raise your funds. They have about 20 years of experience in this field so you can count on the quality level of their services. They offer unique discount cards that are smart, cost-effective and connect the different organizations within your community.

These discount cards act as a coupon that is entitled to a special discount, which is applicable to specific goods and services that are offered for the participating merchants. Once you agree on a merchant contract, then they produce the discount cards. So your members can sell these cards to raise a huge amount of funds.

Good Fundraising Ideas for Elementary Schools:

Need funds for elementary, high school or universities? Scholar Discount Card is here to help your fundraising program achieve success with uniquely designed discount cards. They even create personalized discount cards for your school fundraising event. Then you can reach out to the sponsors who want to support the local schools.

Scholar Discount Card works for you and they reach the local merchant’s on your behalf to convey the offers. These school fundraising discount cards are made of the same quality material that is used for credit cards. They use the top quality 4-color process printing to print the photo on your custom designed discount cards. You can get bonus cards as well as offer incentives on orders above 500 or more. If you are searching for good fundraising ideas for schools, churches, sports teams or any other non-profits then our school fundraising cards are the best option available. Do you want to take your fundraising event to the next level, contact us today at http://www.scholars-discount-card.com/

Contact Details:

6356 Foster

Riverside, CA, 92506

Toll-free number: (888) 285-0869

Fax number: (951) 779-9083

Email: sdcard@att.net