Goldstone Infratech Limited changes its name to Olectra Greentech Limited

Goldstone Infratech Limited (a public listed company) has announced that it has changed its name to Olectra Greentech Limited.

The new brand name – Olectra Greentech Limited – reflects company’s growing focus on the environment friendly products after its entry into the Electric Vehicle segment in 2016 under a tie up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd. – world’s largest electric vehicle company. Since then the company has achieved many milestones including commercially operating country’s 1st Electric bus for passengers. The company’s Electric buses are currently plying commercially in Himanchal Pradesh and Mumbai under the respective Transport Undertakings.

Commenting on the brand name change, Mr. N. Naga Satyam, Executive Director – Olectra Greentech Limited said, “We have been making rapid strides in the segment of Public Transportation in the last 2 years and were able to understand the needs of the industry as we delivered our cost efficient and safe Electric Buses on time to the customers. The new name is in line with our renewed focus.”

The company was recently emerged as the winner for the bids to supply Electric Buses to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad cities totalling 290 electric buses. Cumulatively, this was the largest order for any Electric Bus manufacturer in the country.

