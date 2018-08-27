Tech

Future Electronics Wins Eaton’s Fastest Growing Global Distributor Award in 2017

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 27, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Eaton Electronics’ 2017 Fastest Growing Global Distributor Award at EDS in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from one of our top magnetics suppliers,” said Lisa Brantner, Product Marketing Manager for Passives and Magnetics at Future Electronics. “Eaton Electronics is a strategic partner, and a leading supplier in power inductors. We look forward to working with Eaton on many more opportunities.”

Eaton is a power management company that provides energy-efficient solutions that help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information about Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

