Diagnose you blood oxygen level with Santamedical Generation 2 SM-165 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Oximetry Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor

Recently Santamedical has launched SM-165 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter in the market which has gained admirable response by customers in such a short time period. This device is used to measure the arterial blood oxygen level and heart rate of the patient. It is gaining popularity because of its simple using method and accurate results. This is such an amazing product that detects even minor changes in the blood oxygen level within a few seconds. You don’t require learning long user manuals to use this device it is very simple and easy to use.

Sometimes a small device delivers the most essential information about your health and this device is one of them. Pulse oximeter is very useful for the patients of emphysema, chronic obstructive airway diseases (COAD), asthma and other respiratory diseases. Patients of these diseases must keep an eye on their pulse rate and blood oxygen level. This device can be easily used at home, office, hospital or anywhere. In many cases even doctors also recommend to use this device and keep a record of the spo2 level. Santamedical has featured this device with lots of useful qualities; let’s have a look on them-

Specifications-
• Light weighted and compact design
• Provide 100% accurate results
• Certified by FDA
• Featured with bright OLED multidirectional display that automatically off after 10 seconds
• 2-AAA power batteries that provide long battery life
• Easily available on amazon with 1 year warranty
• Simple to use
• Auto rotating display
• Self-adjusting brightness
• Results can shown in bar graph, waveforms and numbers

About the company
Santamedical is a prominent medical product manufacturer company of medical industry. It provides a huge range of healthcare products. Product quality and friendly customer services are the main strength of this company. For more information please visit http://santamedical.com

