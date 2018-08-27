Dentist in North York, ON Offers Complete Dental Care Anytime — Seven Days A Week!

TORONTO, ON— Quad Dental Clinic is a unique dental care practice that offers a wide range of services and attractive incentives. Complete dentistry in North York, Ontario M3J 0L1 is available 7 days a week with extended hours. The Quad Dental team is on a mission to give everyone a healthy mouth in North York. Therefore, the dental clinic in Toronto offers patient convenience and access to affordable, complete dental care, and high-quality general and cosmetic dental services.

Over 25 Years of Experience

The Quad dentists in North York, Toronto, Ontario have been practicing quality dentistry for over a quarter of a century. The professional Toronto dentists are constantly advancing their expertise by keeping on top of the latest trends in modern dentistry and advanced treatments. So, you can rest assured, you and your family are in good hands.

Complete Dental Care

From discreet orthodontic treatment to dental implants, the dental clinic in North York, Toronto, ON M3J 0L1 offers many services designed to help you create and maintain a healthy, beautiful smile.

Preventative care with dental exams, tooth cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants and more helps patients avoid:

• Cavities

• Decay

• Enamel loss

• Gingivitis

• Periodontitis

Restorative dentistry in North York, Toronto includes the most advanced technologies and treatments for oral health and beautiful smiles, including:

• Bridges and Implants

• Crowns and Veneers

• Dentures

• Root Canal Procedures

• Tooth Fillings

If you are in good oral health, the dentists in North York – Toronto, ON offer several cosmetic dentistry solutions to help create the smile you desire. Cosmetic dentistry procedures performed at Quad Dental include:

• Dental Crowns

• Invisalign

• Porcelain veneers

• Professional whitening

• Smile makeover

• Teeth bonding

Extended Office Hours

Patient convenience is very important to the Quad Dental team, so the North York clinic is open seven days a week with appointments available early and late in the day.

Conveniently located in the Quad Building of the North York University Complex, the dental clinic in Toronto, is available to students, staff, faculty, and the community at large. Quad Dental is your neighborhood dental clinic, proudly serving the North York community.