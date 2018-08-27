Business

Blossom steel Produces top Quality Piping Materials

Blossom Steel & Engineering Co. is one of the leading Manufacturers, stockiest, Exporters and suppliers of piping material catering to the energy sector.
Our capability includes Manufacturing of complete range of Pipes, Tubes, Pipe Fittings, Hot Induction Bends, Flanges, Fasteners, Exotic Alloys, Custom Forgings and Special fabricated Job. We also specialize in Manufacturing Large Diameter Pipes, Fittings, Flanges and Special products such as Orifice Flange, Anchor Flange, Swivel Ring Flange, and Wind Tower Flange according to customer requirement.
We export the materials across Europe, Korea, Japan, USA, North East, and Gulf & African Region. We are approved in major oil companies, Refineries, Petrochemicals and EPCs. Our products are manufactured by following standards ASTM, ASME, ANSI, API, AWWA, BS, DIN, EN, JIS, ABS, IBR, GOST, & PED.
We engage reputed Third Party Inspection Agencies like BV, DNV, LLOYDS, TUV and SGS for supply approvals. We can also fulfil critical requirements of NACE MR-0175/ISO 15156 and NACE MR 0103 for SOUR SERVICE, CRYO SERVICE as per client’s requirement.

