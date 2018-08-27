Antiviral Drugs Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Antiviral Drugs Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Antiviral Drugs Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Antiviral Drugs.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Antiviral Drugs Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Antiviral Drugs Market are Myers-Squibb, Abbott Healthcare, Med Immune/AstraZeneca, Schering-Plough, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Gilead Sciences, Dr. Reddy, and Cipla. According to the report, the global antiviral drugs market value is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2024. The global antiviral drugs market size was totaled 43.01 Billion in 2016.

Global antiviral drugs market has grown moderately over the past few years, but during the forecast period this market likely to have healthy gains. As of 2017, as per the WHO 36.7 Million people were living with HIV globally, hence increased in viral infection incidences considered as one of the strong driving force in this market. Due to which robust R&D activities, advanced treatments and formulations such as vaccines, combination therapy, and others introduced in the market. Moreover, Strong research and development activities have led to introduction of new drugs with better efficacy and less side effects thereby contributing significantly in the global growth. On the other hand, High risk of failure, higher cost associated with research and development activities, and stringent government regulations are the major growth barriers inhibiting global growth of this market.

Increasing incidences of epidemics in viral infections such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and others anticipated to provide massive growth opportunities for this market over the forecast period. Whereas, High cost associated with development of new drugs and usage of natural products will pose as major challenge in front of this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global antiviral drugs market by drug type, by therapeutics, by end user, and by region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). Market segmentation based on type includes branded drugs and generic drugs. ON the basis of therapeutics global market has been divided into HIV/AIDS therapeutics, hepatitis (B&C) therapeutics, herpes therapeutics, influenza therapeutics and others (Pneumonia). Market segmentation based on end user includes hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical center.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2024. With over 30% global market shares in the market, North America was the largest consumer of antiviral drugs by the end of 2017. In which US drives the North America antiviral drugs market. Moreover US has large number of HIV infected population, due to which there is vast demand for antiviral drugs in this region, and has made this region largest consumer. Factors including high level of drug development, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness level, presence of key players in this region have significantly contributed in the regional growth of North America. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market. Germany, UK, France and Italy are the important markets in this region. Asia Pacific, however, is anticipated to provide high potential growth throughout the forecast period. The region will emerge with highest CAGR on account of presence of established generic industry, growing base of target population, and improving economic stability. Furthermore, India drives the APAC antiviral therapeutics market by having highest cases of HIV.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Roche Holding AG, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Abbott Healthcare, Med Immune/AstraZeneca, Schering-Plough, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Gilead Sciences, Dr. Reddy, and Cipla.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of antiviral drugs globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of antiviral drugs. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the antiviral drugs market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the antiviral drugs market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

