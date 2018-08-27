Aluminium Metals Market 2018 Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Key Manufacturers and 2023 Forecast Report

Aluminium Metals Market

Aluminium Metals Market was valued at USD 1, 12,487.9 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 1, 60,696.1 million by the end of 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2022. Aluminium is one of the most abundantly found metallic element in the earth’s crust, with its enormous properties such as malleability, ductility, machinability, and durability among others. Comparatively, aluminium weighs one-third of metals such as, copper and steel, without jeopardizing the strength and exhibit remarkable corrosion properties.

key players of Global Aluminium metals Market are

RUSAL, Aluminium Corporation of China Ltd., Rio Tinto Alcan Inc., Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcoa, Inc., China Hongqiao Group Limited, and Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Key Findings:

Aluminium Metals Market is projected to reach USD 60,696.1 million by 2022 with 5.3% CAGR during review period of 2016-2022

Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in this region

Aluminium metals market is dominated by the top ten producers of aluminium in the world, the demand for aluminium metals across automotive & transportation, and rapid industrialization & urbanization coupled with a booming construction sector in the developed markets to bolster aluminium metals market growth.

Study Objectives of Aluminium Metals Market:

To study market overview of the Aluminium metals.

To estimate market size by derivatives, by application and region.

To provide insights about market drivers, restrains and opportunities of Aluminium metals market.

To provide geographically market analysis and outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries.

To analyze the Global Aluminium metals Market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, broadly analyzing their core competencies.

Market Segmentation:

By Types: Primary Aluminium and Recycled Aluminium

By Application: Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Foil & Packaging, Electrical, Machinery & Equipment, Consumer Goods, and Others

By Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa

Geographically, Asia-Pacific region dominates the aluminium metals market both in terms of volume and value and is expected to grow significantly at a CAGRs of 5.9 % and 5.3 % respectively. China is major revenue generating country due to increasing consumption of aluminium metals across different industries and high export of aluminium. Europe accounts for second largest market share in the global aluminium metals market.

Reasons to Buy:

This report includes in-depth study analysis of Aluminium metals market

It covers market segmentation by type, by application and by end user.

It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns.

The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments of Aluminium metals and allied companies providing details on the fast-growing segments and regions.

Target Audience:

Aluminium metals producers

Traders and distributors

Association and government bodies.

Application industries

Electronic manufacturers

Research institute

Geographic Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Netherlands

K.

Rest of Europe

APAC