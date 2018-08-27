Tech

Actonic Announces Offering of Data Level Agreement for JIRA

The European Union’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is now in effect. An all-encompassing regulation, the GDPR represents data security best practices that will ultimately benefit all.

In preparation for GDPR, Actonic implemented a number of enhancements to the website including updates about your rights & choices with respect to your data and we updated our Privacy Policy.

The additional controls that GDPR gives to persons over how their personal data is used impacts organizations worldwide, as it imposes new obligations on companies and government agencies that market, track, and handle the personal data of EU residents. Organizations must have the suitable technology, processes in place to help secure the data, manage live and archived copies scrupulously. Heavily built penalties can be charged against those organizations that don’t comply.

In the midst of other things, GDPR compliance with JIRA strategy needs to effectively address the security, archiving and availability challenges of email. Latest attacks threaten data security on a daily basis, as employees will increasingly have to controlled and always-on access to perform fast searches of email archives.

GDPR Compliant Email

Encryption is a foremost data protection component of the Data Level Agreement JIRA GDPR. It is referred to an appropriate measure to maintain individual data secure, as it ensures data protection by design, and mitigates your liabilities in the event of a data breach.

The encryption we use at Actonic satisfies these requirements while giving organizations entire control over their data. Unlike other cloud email services, you can be sure that neither we nor anyone else can see the contents of your emails, even if there is a breach of our servers. We offer back-to-back encryption services that protect an organization’s in-house email communications, and zero-access encryption, which in turn protects all outer email communications.

