90-Year-Old Eye Center Employee Retires After 34 Years

Columbia, S.C, Aug 23, 2018 – After 34 years as a valued member of The Eye Center team, Ms. Betty Gailey, the friendly voice reminding patients of their appointments, entered her retirement. In the same week, she celebrated her 90th birthday.

 

Gailey’s dedication to our staff, our practice and most importantly, our patients will never be taken for granted. “Ms. Betty has been and still is such a blessing to everyone she meets. We are so thankful for her grace, charm and charisma,” said Matthew Clary, MD.

 

The sentiment is shared by many friends and patients.

 

“Ms. Betty! What a beautiful soul and ray of sunshine! I will miss seeing her on my visits but am excited for her and the new chapter she is writing.” – Tia V.

 

“Oh my, her sweet voice will be missed and her genuine, kind concern for all your clients! Congratulations, Ms. Betty!” – Fredna W.

 

“Congratulations to this wonderful example of a Godly woman!” – Becky C.

 

“Such a sweet lady. I enjoyed working with her.” – Cecilia K.

 

“So caring and efficient. Always available  to help answer questions. Will be missed.” – Emily L.

 

“Congratulations to a very sweet lady, on her birthday and retirement. Hate to see her go.” – Ed and Sandra S.

 

The entire team of doctors and staff at The Eye Center wish Ms. Betty the very best in her retirement.

 

About The Eye Center

The Eye Center is the leading refractive practice in South Carolina, providing full service eye care and specializing in Refractive Surgery – Lasik, AST, PRK, PRELEX, as well as Corneal Transplant and Cataract Surgery.

 

