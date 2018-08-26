Business

Single-lead ECG Monitors Market Projected to Register 9.9% CAGR through 2025

Comment(0)

According to the latest market report published by Research Report Insights (RRI) titled ‘Single-lead ECG Monitors Market’, the marketis poisedto expand at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period (2017–2025).  The global single-lead ECG monitorsmarket is expected to exceed US$ 733.7Mn by 2025, attesting the highest growth of both the product segment. The global single-lead ECG monitors market is expected to expand at 9.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Certain factors such asincreasing inclination of physicians, patients and care givers towards portable and handled monitors to diagnose any patient immediately, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness, support from various government and non-government organizations, new product approvals & launches, increasing focus on evident based medicines etc. are growing the market. However, insufficient R&D initiatives, poor access to diagnostic services in remote areas, and stringent regulations are some of the elements restricting the market growth.

Report For Report Sample with Table of Contents@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114928/Single-lead-ECG-Monitors-Market 

The report analyzes single-lead ECG monitorsmarket in terms of value (US$) by product type, application, end user and region. The report also provides information regarding market dynamics,opportunity analysis,macro-economic factors, regulations, competitive landscape, current trends, market estimation and forecast, technology assessment, major deals in the single-lead ECG monitorsmarket etc.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented recording based single-lead ECG monitors and real-time single-lead ECG monitors. Recording based single-lead ECG monitors segment dominates the single-lead ECG monitors market with maximum market share expected to remain highest over the forecast period owing to the huge product availability as well as high physician’s preference for this test type. However, real-time single-lead ECG monitors segment is observed as the highest growing segment over the forecast period with the growing acceptance of portable handheld technology in diagnosis owing to its high sensitivity, specificity and , real-time analysis less time consumption.

Request For Report Discount@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114928/Single-lead-ECG-Monitors-Market 

In terms of value, North Americamarket has the highest share for single-lead ECG monitors followed by Europe over the forecast period of 2017–2025. In terms of growth rate, Asia pacific leads with a CAGR of 11.3% with the budding innovator of affordable single-lead ECG monitors for diagnosis and increasing number of patient pool.  Latin America and MEA holds the least market share in the global market due to lesspresence of companies in the region. The overall Global market for single-lead ECG monitors is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period providing huge market opportunities.

Report Analysis@ https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114928/Single-lead-ECG-Monitors-Market 

Related Articles
Business

Commercial Drones Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2023

editor

Study on Commercial Drones Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Commercial Drones  Market by application (coversaerial photography, energy and infrastructure, forest fire monitoring, precision agriculture, retail […]
Business

Our Lash has become the leading lash factory that designs best lashes wholesale collections

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Shandong, China, August 16, 2018: With over 10 years’ experience in eyelash market, the leading manufacturer of wholesale eyelashes, Our Lash is gradually gaining high end recognition in this industry. Specializing in the production of eyelash extensions, strip eyelashes, and eyelash tools since 2010, this venture has been offering high quality products […]
Business

Eco-friendly and Effective Materials to Boost Compound Hose Industry in Asia: Ken Research

Automobile industry, food processing industry, medical industry, chemical industry and various other industries use compound hose for transportation of fluids. It is an integral process that is carried out by flexible conduits. On an average, every industry uses a variety of hoses for its smooth functioning and is a crucial component for a process. A […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *