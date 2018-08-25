Finance

We Have Nothing To Do With A Borrower’s Credit History in whole Canada: Same Day Cash Loan

For Canadians, maintaining a good credit score or history is important to get a loan. In Canada, Banks and many other institutes prefer a credit check before lending money. This credit check is done to make sure that the borrower’s previous records are clear and payments were on time. That’s the main reason behind running a credit check.
The credit history begins when you get a loan, credit card or line of credit, for the first time, in your name. Your credit report contains all the data like how much money you have borrowed till now and how quickly you have paid it back. According to this report, you will get a credit score which plays a major role in the acceptance or rejection of the loan application anywhere in Canada.

