Placements Drive 2019 begins at SISTec – Best Engineering Colleges In Bhopal

Sagar Institute of Science and Technology (SISTec) began its Campus Placement Drive 2019 last week with six students being offered the drive’s largest package so far of Rs 5.5 lakhs. So fat; in 2019 campus Sagar placement drive, 5 companies have visited and in the next week 4 more companies will visit for campus interviews. 19 others will offer internships to students. This year; SLSTec has been rated with AAA ratings by Career 360 and has bagged the prestigious ASSOCHAM Award of the “Best Institution made significant of efforts through innovation, science & technology and traditional methods” in National Innovation Awards 2018 held at New Delhi , Zee TValso awarded it as the ‘Best Engineering College of Central India’. Sudhir Kumar Agrawal
Chairman, Sagar Group congratulated the selected students Dr Piyush Kumar Soni, Training and Placement Officer guided the students and expressed gratitude to the companies for participating in campus placement drive.
