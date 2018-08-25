Business

Hartecast Music presents “I’m Fallin;” by Tony Lindsay, Grammy Winner

SAN FRANCISCO – Aug. 25, 2018PRLog — Another captivating HartecastMusic.com production! Falling in-love is so much fun in the hot summer sun! The song, “I’m Fallin'”, was written by Felecia Harte who is a prolific songwriter as demonstrated by a music catalog of multi-genre hits including: pop, R&B, dance, Blue-Country (a term coined by Ms. Harte) and more. The co-author is the very talented, producer, Jeruss Harrison, who also penned the hit, “Bad Little Girl” sung by Roxanne.

 

We would be remiss if we did not pay homage to the great Tony Lindsay, 11-time Grammy winner, whose smooth and inviting vocals add texture and color to the track. It’s no wonder he has lead singer duties for the tremendously talented, Carlos Santana of the legendary band, Santana, The “I’m Fallin'” video production is an international collaboration as the images have a cinematic quality thanks to Jernej Graj of JG Design who hails from Slovenia. The video perfectly blends the musical track with the photography which this combo is not only engaging but may cause you to find yourself hitting the replay button again and again.

 

The scenery on the island location is absolutely beautiful including the gorgeous models, Tita Rosita and Sutriyani, who definitely demand our attention! The music, vocals, models, filming, location all converged into an artistic delight that satisfies all our five senses.

 

Watch the scenic “I’m Fallin'” video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ByeBZTye5o

 

“I’m Fallin’ Club Dub” MP3 download available now on HartecastMusic.com’s SongCast page. HartecastMusic.com– Where Music is Living– is the site that clicks!

