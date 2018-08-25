Business

Fast, Accurate and Professional Geotechnical Engineering in Melbourne Now Available with Smolders Geotechnical

For Immediate Release:

 

Smolders Geotechnical Pty Ltd provide a range of geotechnical solutions including soil testing/site classification and landslip risk assessments for Erosion Management Overlay compliance.

 

According to the spokesperson of the company, “We service residential and commercial clients, Victoria wide.” He further adds, “Our work is fully insured and undertaken by fully qualified and experienced engineering geologists, using our specialist testing and drilling equipment.” In short, Smolders Geotechnical delivers fast, accurate and professional services, testing and advice.

 

The lead geologist at the company adds, “We own and operate a wide range of geotechnical equipment including a large HMD Drill rig, Rockmaster Drill rigs, Tracked Tight Access drilling rig, and hand held gear – tight or restricted access is no problem.”

 

Smolders Geotechnical delivers Geotechnical Services throughout Victoria, with particular expertise and focus on the Eastern and Outer Eastern Suburbs of Melbourne, Yarra Ranges and Metropolitan Areas. The company serves both the commercial and residential sector, including small tests for home renovators to high volume builders.

 

In other words, Smolders Geotechnical delivers a quality professional service with fast results so customers can get on with their project with confidence, knowing that they are compliant with all requirements. For more visit http://www.smoldersgeotechnical.com.au/

 

Media Contact:

 

Contact Name: Xavier Smolders

Company Name:Smolders Geotechnical

E-mail: enquiries@smoldersgeotechnical.com.au

Website: https://smoldersgeotechnical.com.au/

Phone No: 0488773 060

Address: Richmond,VIC 3121

