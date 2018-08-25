Tech

4th International Conference on “Advances in 3D Printing & Modelling”

Comment(0)

“Advances in 3D Printing & Modelling” (Euro 3D Printing 2019) focuses in establishing a new module to share with the Society the excitement and ideas for the creation and exchange of knowledge and information in the scientific field through our journal, conferences and other means. The conference invites participants from all leading universities, research institutions and leading companies to share their research experiences on all aspects of this rapidly expanding field attracting the audience from Europe, USA, Middle East, Asia Pacific. The conference invites participants from all leading universities, research institutions and leading companies to share their research experiences on all aspects of this rapidly expanding field. We wish to share with your Society the excitement and ideas for the creation and exchange of knowledge and information in the scientific field. For more please see: https://euro3dprinting.conferenceseries.com
Email- euro3dprinting@enggconferences.com

Related Articles
Tech

Telecom Enterprise Services Market – Wireless and Mobility Services to Pick Pace, Outperform Traditional Services

The telecommunication industry has witnessed radical changes in the last decade. Both the consumer and enterprise sector have witnessed increase in mobile data consumption as compared to other products and services offered by telecom operators. Many operators are looking forward to diversifying their revenue streams. However, maintaining healthy margins from new services is a challenging […]
Tech

VANTAiO BECOMES OFFICIAL RESELLER FOR EGNYTE

Positive start to a partnership with promising prospects for the future: VANTAiO, the SAP-based portal solutions specialist and Californian specialist in intelligent document management software, Egnyte, have announced their collaboration. In a joint meeting in Mainz, the foundation was laid for the strategic cooperation between the two SAP partners. VANTAiO becomes a reseller and main […]
Tech

Global Modular Data Center Market to reach a market size of $59.3 billion by 2023

editor

According to a new report Global Modular Data Center Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Modular Data Center Market is expected to attain a market size of $59.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The Functional Module Solutions market dominated the Global Modular Data Center Market […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *