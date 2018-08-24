Business

Yardly Supplies Storage Boxes that are Ideal for Outdoor Use

Yardly offers a wide range of outdoor storage solutions for homes. The company provides clients with an attractive and stylish alternative to steel sheds.

[AUSTRALIA, 24/8/2018] – Yardly is an Australian provider of outdoor storage solutions. The company provides high quality polypropylene storage boxes. Their current range of boxes is ideal for outdoor use. These storage solutions are an aesthetic and practical alternative to steel sheds.

Enduring and practical storage solutions

Yardly offers plastic outdoor storage boxes made of polypropylene, a durable thermoplastic polymer. Polypropylene is cost-efficient, versatile and weather resistant.

Yardly outdoor storage boxes are easy to assemble. The boxes come with durable floors, so homeowners need not buy a slab before installing the bin. They are also designed with a sloped threshold and two large doors. This makes it easier to roll items in and out of the storage bin.

Yardly’s unique line of outdoor storage boxes includes the following:

• Keter Novel Brown/Beige Outdoor Storage Box
The Keter Novel Outdoor storage box is Yardly’s most popular product. It offers comfort, space and durability in one compact design.

• Keter Capri Grey Outdoor Storage Box
This weatherproof Capri storage box is an ideal patio or poolside companion. Its durable build can support up to 250kg, allowing both a seating and storage option.

• Keter Sumatra Charcoal Outdoor Storage Box
The Keter Sumatra storage box provides excellent water resistant storage. It is ideal for storing outdoor cushions, children’s toys or gardening equipment. It features a classy rattan style finish that effortlessly complements yards.

About Yardly

Yardly is a leading distributor of polypropylene storage units. These storage solutions serve as protective containers for tools, equipment and other items. The company aims to supply products that make storage easier and more convenient.

To learn more about Yardly and their products, visit their website at https://yardly.com.au/.

