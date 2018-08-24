TP-Link M7650 VS Netgear Aircard 810S

More and more network providers worldwide are upgrading their LTE or LTE advanced networks to LTE Advanced Pro. Comparing with LTE and LTE Advanced, the LTE Advanced Pro adopts more advanced LTE technologies such as 256QAM, carrier aggregation, massive MIMO etc…To fulfill the high speeds for LTE-A PRO(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-CatID/lte-CatID-18.html/), many network equipment vendors presented their LTE advanced Pro devices(https://www.4gltemall.com/blog/CatID/lte-advanced-pro-devices/) to the end-users. Netgear Aircard 810s was the world’s first LTE advanced Pro mobile WiFi hotspot, and the Chinese manufacturer TP-link also released its LTE-A Pro MiFi M7650. If you want to change your current mobile WiFi to one of the two LTE-A Pro mobile hotspots, you may ask: What’s the difference between Netgear AC810 and TP-Link M7650? Which one is better to buy? We will review the specs and features of the two LTE-A Hotspot 4G for a comparison to find the answers.

Netgear AC810S VS TP-Link M7650 Appearance and Interfaces

Netgear AC810S had been available in many countries for a couple of years. So many people may be familiar with the Netgear Aircard 810s. On the front, a 2.4 inch touchscreen is available with two buttons available at the side of the display: Home and Back. Like other Netgear 4G WiFi routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/netgear-4g-lte-router.html), the power button is on the top edge side and the opposite side locates the USB 3.0 port and two connectors for external LTE antenna(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-antenna.html). The back cover and battery of Aircard 810s could be removed. The Micro SIM card slot is below the battery.

TP-Link M7650 is not as well-known as Netgear Aircard 810s. On the front, there is a 1.44-inch screen but not a touchscreen. The screen would show the signal strength, network mode, data consumed, connected users, SMS, battery status, data rates, monthly data limit etc…The power and home button are on the two sides of the screen. The USB port is on the edge side. But we can’t find the connector for external antennas. Like other TP-link 4G mobile WiFi(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/tp-link.html), the back cover of M7650 could be removed and the battery is also removable. After removing the battery, the Micro SIM card slot and SD card storage slots are there.

TP-Link M7650 VS Netgear AC810 Specs and features

From the appearance, we can see the two mobile hotspots are very different. Then let’s have a comparison of TP-link M7650 Specs and Netgear AC810S Specs.

Model: Netgear Aircard 810s(https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-ac810s-4g-lte-cat11-mobile-hotspot.html)

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.11

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon X12

Data rates: DL 600Mbps/UL 100Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B28

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 15 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: Two, TS-9 jacks

App management: Netgear Aircard APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 2930 mAh

Dimensions: 112 x 68.6 x 15.45mm

Ethernet Port: No

Other features: 3 band CA

Model: TP-Link M7650 (https://www.4gltemall.com/tp-link-m7650-4g-lte-cat11-mobile-wifi-hotspot.html)

Product type: LTE Mobile Hotspot

Category: LTE Cat.11

Chipset: Qualcomm MDM9240

Data rates: DL 600Mbps/UL 50Mbps

Supported 4G LTE frequency bands: B1, B3, B7, B8, B20, B38, B40, B41

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz

Max support users: 32 users

MIMO: 2 x 2 MIMO

Connector for external antenna: No

App management: tpMiFi APP

SIM type: Micro SIM

Battery: Removable, 3000 mAh

Dimensions: 112.5 x 66.5 x 16mm

Ethernet Port: No

Other features: 3 band CA

Summary

From the specs, we can see the Netgear Aircard 810s and TP-Link M7650 are both LTE-Advanced Pro mobile WiFi hotspot at the same level. They both support LTE Category 11(https://www.4gltemall.com/ue-CatID/lte-CatID-11.html/) and could achieve download speed to 600Mbps. However, the Netgear Aircard 810s is more user-friendly based on the color touchscreen and two connectors for external LTE antennas. They both have the removable battery with almost same battery capacity. The TP-Link M7650 supports more wireless users to 32 devices and it covers more LTE frequency bands on both TD-LTE and FDD-LTE networks. Since Netgear AC810S is an old model now, the Aircard 810s mobile hotspot price is much lower than TP-link M7650 price. If Netgear 810s and TP-Link M7650 both could work with your SIM card, we think the Aircard 810s would be better to buy, but if you want the mobile WiFi to support more wireless users, the TP-link M7650 would be the right one to buy.