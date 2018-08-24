Uncategorized

Sodium Lactate Market | Industrial Forecast On Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2025

Sodium lactate is a salt derived from neutralizing lactic acid, which is produced by fermenting sugar source such as beet and corn. It has mild saline taste and the chemical formulae is NaC3H5O3. Also known as lactic acid sodium salt, it possesses high water holding capacity. Sodium lactate is naturally produced in all the animal and human muscle tissues.

Market Structure

The global sodium lactate market can be segmented based on form, application, and end-use industry. Based on form, the sodium lactate market can be classified into liquid and powder. In general, sodium lactate is produced in the liquid form. It is then converted into the powder form based on application. In terms of application, the sodium lactate market can be divided into acid regulator, pH regulator, antioxidant, bulking agent, preservative, humectant, and others. Based on end-use industry, the sodium lactate market can be segregated into food & beverages, pharmaceutical & laboratory, personal care, and others.

Demand Factors

Food Industry: Sodium lactate is used as a pH regulator and preservative in the food industry. It is also used as a flavor enhancer, humectant, antioxidant, and emulsifier. It prolongs the shelf life of foods by reducing the effects of bacteria.

Beverage Industry: Sodium lactate is used as an acidity regulator and pH regulator to enhance flavor in sour drinks. It is also used as a preservative in wine processing by promoting yeast growth and preventing muddy wine.

Pharmaceutical Industry: Sodium lactate is used as a pH regulator in pharmaceuticals to relieve acidosis.

Personal Care Industry: Sodium lactate is used as humectant and pH regulator in cosmetics. It is employed in shampoos, soaps, moisturizers, and bath gels. It retains moisture and whiten skins.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global sodium lactate market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the major share of the sodium lactate market, followed by Europe, due to the development in food & beverages and pharmaceutical sectors in the region. The sodium lactate market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the growth in end-use industries in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa’s market share is likely to decline by the end of the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players operating in the global sodium lactate market include Finetech Industry Limited (the U.K.), TCI America (the U.S.), Phion Ltd (the U.K.), abcr GmbH (Germany), AK Scientific, Inc. (the U.S.) , 1717 CheMall Corporation (the U.S.), King Scientific (the U.K.), MP Biomedicals, LLC. (India), Aurora Fine Chemicals (the U.S.), Labseeker (U.S.), and Glentham Life Sciences Ltd. (the U.K.).

