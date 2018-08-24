Environment

Micro Turbine 2018 Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Research Report to 2023

Comment(0)

Micro Turbine Market Highlights:-

The global micro turbine market is regionally divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. At present, the global micro turbine market is led by North America, due to increasing awareness of carbon footprint and augmented consumption of energy in the region. The U.S. dominates the North America micro turbine market, mainly driven by increased demand for alternative energy sources, and rising number of coal and nuclear power plants to be decommissioned coupled with stringent environmental regulations. In North America, ageing power plants, inconsistent weather situations, and untrustworthy grid operations are creating development opportunities for Micro Turbines Market. The region is expected to witness largest market share by 2023. 

 

Micro Turbine Global Market Top Key Players:-

The key players of the global micro turbine market are Capstone Turbine Corporation (U.S.), FlexEnergy, Inc. (U.S.), Ansaldo Energia S.p.A (Italy), and Brayton Energy LLC. (U.S.), Eneftech Innovation SA (Switzerland), Microturbine Technology BV (the Netherlands), Wilson Solarpower Corporation (U.S.), ICR Turbine Engine Corporation (U.S.), Calnetix Technologies LLC (U.S.), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), and Bladon Jets (Isle of Man) among others.

 

Get sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4099 

 

Global Micro Turbine Market Analysis:-

Microturbines are generally used for the power generation solution due to its compact size, light weight, and higher efficiency. The use of micro turbines results in the lower electricity cost which increases the demand for the end-use industry.  Micro turbines are small combustion turbines with outputs ranging from 12 kW to 500 kW. The increase in the demand for the energy is expected to increase the growth of micro turbine market.

 

Global Micro Turbine Market – Segmentation

The scope of global micro turbine market is segmented into three major segments which are explained below:

By Application

  • Cogeneration
  • Standby Power

By Power Rating

  • 12 kW -50 kW
  • 50 kW-250 kW
  • 250 kW-500 kW

By End-Use

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

 

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/micro-turbine-market-4099 

 

Related Articles
Environment

Power Transformer Market: Analysis of the market for segments by material type, product, application and region|Forecast 2018 – 2023

editor

Global Power Transformer Market is predicted to grow at approximately 8% by 2023 Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The power transformer market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018 to 2023. Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3251 Market Highlights The need for uninterrupted electricity supply is growing […]
Environment

Industrial Boilers Market Share, Future Scope, Sales Revenue, Leading Key Players Update, Industry Demand and Business Prospect by Forecast to 2027.

editor

Pune, India, May, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- Market Study Report Adds Global Industrial Boilers Market Size, Status and Forecast 2027 added to its database. The report provides key statistics on the current state of the industry and other analytical data to understand the market. Market Highlights: – Boilers are pressure vessels that are used to supply […]
Environment

Small wind power market predicted to grow USD 1,338.1 million by 2023.

editor

Global Small Wind Power Market by Grid Connectivity (On-Grid and Off-Grid), By Axis (Horizontal Axis and Vertical Axis) by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2023. Market Highlights Americas was the second-largest market & valued at USD 1,260.3 million in 2016 mainly due to the high demand […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *