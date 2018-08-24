Tech

How to Use Your Tour Guide System Right Way

A tour guide system is a tour guide wireless microphone that allows for an individual to converse to a group of individuals. A system includes a transmitter with a microphone for the presenter, receivers with headphones for the viewers, and (mainly) a charger storage case.

Tour consultant systems are used for manufacturing unit/plant tours, open air excursions, museum visits and anyplace else it’s difficult for a man or woman to converse to a group whether or not because of noise or distance. These versatile techniques are additionally used for simultaneous interpretation, silent conferences, audio description, listening to aid and command training.

Before starting the tour

Make sure you know the equipment.

Examine how many humans are attending the tour and make sure you’ve gotten sufficient receivers charged able, and set on the same channel as your transmitter.

If more than one tour is taking situation inside the identical environment, determine the transmitters are set on special channels.

Tip: A speedy and convenient strategy to assess if every other transmitters are presently being used on a unique channel (frequency) is to modify a receiver on first and notice whether it is receiving a sign. This will also be checked by means of both connecting an earphone and listening for any interference, or visually by means of seeing if the blue sign indicator mild on the top of the receiver is illuminated. If that you can hear interference or the light is on, readily exchange frequency (by means of identifying a different channel) and repeat the above.

Getting started

Plug in your tour guide system microphone speaker into the transmitter and turn it on.

Distribute the receivers to the staff. As you issue a receiver to each and every member of the team, swap it on for them, supply the earphone (or headphones), and give an explanation for where the volume manage is placed.

Tip: to present your visitors something to listen to even as you are getting ready (and stop them from removing their headphones and chatting!) that you can play some tune/pre-recorded commentary into the system. This can be completed by using connecting an mp3 player or smartphone to the transmitter’s aux-in socket. This additionally offers the team self-assurance that the process is working. Constantly remember to mute your microphone while you do this so you aren’t broadcasting your feedback whilst!

Earlier than the tour starts your will have to perform a brief speech scan to be certain each and every crew member can hear you evidently.

After the tour

At the finish of the tour make sure all of the receivers were back and are switched off to maintain the battery life for the next tour.

The transmitter and receivers should all be charged at the finish of the day competent for the subsequent event.

You probably have any questions about utilizing a tour guide communication system then please don’t hesitate to contact us.

